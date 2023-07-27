The best store in Longview used to be The Bon Marche on the corner of Commerce and Broadway in what is now the Mercantile Building. The toy section was in the basement and it was especially magical at Christmas – think of the movie "A Christmas Story." There were Lionel Trains, Tonka trucks, bicycles, Erector Sets, Chemistry sets, board games and every other toy a boy might want. There was stuff for my sister, too, like Barbies and all of her costumes and accessories. And of course, Santa was there.

The Bon Marche also had a ladies beauty shop on the top floor where my mom had her hair done each Saturday. I would tag along and have the run of downtown while Jerri Carr made beautiful. First, I’d check out all the Boy Scout stuff in the men’s department and then go downstairs and look at toys. After riding on the Bon’s escalator for awhile, I’d head down to Alexander’s and look at the Buster Brown shoes and Pendleton shirts. And if I had any of their Paul Parrot Money, I’d see what kind of trinkets I could buy.

Next, I would cross the street and head back towards Broadway, stopping in at the Longview Café. My folks knew Ralph Nolte, the owner. I would order a piece of cherry pie with a cherry milkshake and sit at the counter. After I polished that off, I’d go into Kortens and look at the record selection. Then on to Newberry's and Woolworths to look at tropical fish and model kits of cars and airplanes. I’d also hit J.C. Penny, where my cousin’s wife, Carol, worked in the shoe department, to say hi.

Finally, I’d wander back into the stinky beauty shop and see if mom was ready to go. Those were perfect Saturday afternoons back before the downtown was replaced by shopping malls and when a kid could safely wander the streets alone. I suppose that’s why we call them "the good old days."

Jim Nailon

Omaha, Nebraska

People can send first-person historical accounts to frontdoor@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362. Letters will print throughout the summer. The accounts must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity.