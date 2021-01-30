Harper: A rebuttal

Rev. Liz Kearny's Jan. 13 letter to the editor stated she's a pastor who follows Jesus, an immigrant himself.

1 Timothy 2:12 states that man is to have the authority over a man..." There are no women priests in either the Old Testament or the New Testament (Deborah was a judge.) Why? 1 Timothy 2:13-14, "For it was Adam who was first created, and then Eve. And it was not Adam who deceived, but the woman being deceived, fell into transgression."

Jesus was a sojourner, not an immigrant.

The welfare of God's sheep was uppermost in Apostle Peter's mind. 2 Peter 3:16: "...which are some things hard to understand, which the untaught and unstable distort, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures , to their own destruction. " John 12:48: "if you do not receive My sayings, the word I spoke is what will judge you at the last day."

Followers of Jesus obey his word. 2 Thessalonians 2-3: "Let no one deceive you..."

Lynn Harper

Kelso