Hajeck: Fact-check wild claims about GOP

Two recent letters to the editor have indicated the Republican party wants to end Social Security and Medicare.

Factcheck.org states: "Democrats misleadingly claim Republicans' plan would end Social Security and Medicare." Republican Sen. Rick Scott proposed what he feels will "review," "fix" and "preserve" social programs.

According to Factcheck "Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell flatly said that if Republicans win the Senate in November, sunsetting Social Security and Medicare 'would not be part of our agenda.' " Please fact check important issues before making accusations.

Facts we all know to be true: high gas prices, which only came down for a few days after the current administration began depleting our Strategic Petroleum Supply; highest inflation in 40 years; crime spiking in our major cities and fentanyl pouring over our open border, killing record numbers of young people in the United States.

Are you better off today than you were two years ago?

James Hajeck

Kelso