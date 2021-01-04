Green: Time to go

Time to go

Recently, President Trump has been displaying a level of churlish behavior unusual even for him. He seems incapable of believing he lost the election in November, but he did.

It's time for him to go.

Unfortunately, he seems bent on defacing everything he touches on his way out. He claims he actually won by a huge margin and that the election was stolen from him, yet he has no proof.

If, in fact, he knows that he lost, he's lying. That would be no surprise as he has repeatedly shown no respect for factual evidence.

Long before his term in office, his "birther" campaign against Barack Obama exposed his strategy: just keep repeating a falsehood long enough, with enough "trumped up" commitment, and people will start saying it's true. Still, it's entirely possible Trump really believes he won. If so, he's delusional. Either way, out of touch with honesty or with reality, he is as he said he would be, a president unlike any other.

We should all be thankful for that.

Joseph Green

Longview