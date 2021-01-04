 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green: Time to go

Green: Time to go

{{featured_button_text}}

Time to go

Recently, President Trump has been displaying a level of churlish behavior unusual even for him. He seems incapable of believing he lost the election in November, but he did.

It's time for him to go.

Unfortunately, he seems bent on defacing everything he touches on his way out. He claims he actually won by a huge margin and that the election was stolen from him, yet he has no proof.

If, in fact, he knows that he lost, he's lying. That would be no surprise as he has repeatedly shown no respect for factual evidence.

Long before his term in office, his "birther" campaign against Barack Obama exposed his strategy: just keep repeating a falsehood long enough, with enough "trumped up" commitment, and people will start saying it's true. Still, it's entirely possible Trump really believes he won. If so, he's delusional. Either way, out of touch with honesty or with reality, he is as he said he would be, a president unlike any other.

We should all be thankful for that.

Joseph Green

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Sadly commonplace

The Dec. 29 wreck on Holcomb Road outside Kelso came as no surprise to the residents on this rural road. Having lived on this road for 23 year…

Letters

Letters: Safety for all

A recent anti-mask letter to the editor missed the point. The premise was masks aren’t effective because they don’t block cigarette smoke mole…

Letters

Letters: What protection?

I received a letter dated Dec. 16 from representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. It said, "Please know that I'll work to protect the integrity of …

Letters

Letters: Not a care

Millions of United States citizens have tested positive for COVID. Thousands have died from COVID. Thousands have lost jobs and incomes. Thous…

Letters

Letters: Grateful for this year

Each year at this time people are asked to list the things they are grateful for. Well, for me, I’m grateful for all the Second Amendment defe…

Letters

Letters: Warped out

It looks like operation warp speed warped out. Is this the loser getting back at the people?

Letters

Letters: Valuing human life

I am writing in support of Gov. Jay Inslee and his efforts to save lives in Washington. Thanks to Inslee’s measures, Washington state has done…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News