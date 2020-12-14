 Skip to main content
Goodrich: Free testing

Goodrich: Free testing

A big thank you to those who are making available the free testing at the fairgrounds this month. If you are healthy, but would like to know if you have already had COVID-19, all you need to do is donate blood with the American Red Cross. They are testing all the donated blood for antibodies to this coronavirus. Blood with the antibodies can be used to help severely ill patients (convalescent therapy). You can check your results online, positive or negative, within a few days.

Do something to help. Sign up to donate at redcrossblood.org/, especially if you are a recovered COVID-19 person.

Dr. Sidney Goodrich

Rainier

Concerned about COVID-19?

