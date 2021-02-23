 Skip to main content
George: Feelings, not facts

Wow, the Feb. 21 letter to the editor from Joe Hobson was amazing.

Are letters to the editor supposed to be fiction, because his letter was definitely fiction. He claimed five police officers were killed on Jan 6 in the Capitol? Who told him that, was it the Cat in the Hat? Too many people have CNN running 24/7 in their homes.

What Hobson wrote were feelings, not “facts.”

There are a lot of people who hate former President Trump. Yes, hate. But if you are going to state your opinion about him, you should never claim it to be the truth unless you have facts. If you read Trump’s speech from that day (Hobson can’t have), how can you take his word “peacefully” for anything other than what the word means?

As far as the Black Lives Matter are "mostly peaceful protests!” What? In cities across the country and for more than 200 nights in Portland, BLM has attacked, injured and killed police officers, citizens and looted causing billions of dollars in damages. Rioting in the Capitol is criminal but rioting in Portland is OK? What a joke!

Damon George

Kelso

