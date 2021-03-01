Galford: We have tried

The city has tried.

In response of George Robertson letter to the editor, our city has tried to help the homeless.

There are programs out there. Their families try to help them. They don't want to be helped because it means they have to give up their drugs.

They have a camp that is worse than our dump. They don't put garbage in the cans provided for them. They steal from others at the camp. They don't use the porta-potties that are provided.

Now they need to do something to help themselves.

Nancy Galford

Longview