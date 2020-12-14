Fontaine: Learn how to argue

Come on, community! I taught argument to students for many years at Lower Community College. There are three parts to well-developed persuasive writing or speaking: logos, pathos and ethos.

Logos is the logic of the argument. What are the basic beliefs and how can they be supported with evidence. The recent debate on restaurants opening in defiance of the state pandemic restrictions has two basic premises reflecting each side. One: in a free country, we should be able to earn a living without restrictions. Opposed: we benefit all to take care of the health of community.

Perhaps, this simplifies the core arguments too much, but I don’t think so.

The second part of persuasion is ethos. Is the writer reliable? Does he/she have credibility and some standing as a good person? This includes treating the opposition with respect. When a speaker starts threatening, ethos goes out the window for me. Screaming at leaders seems ludicrous when we’re talking about community health and the economy. What happens to fairness to businesses that abide by the restrictions. Is this pandemic fair?