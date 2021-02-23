Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have saved taxpayers $46.9 billion.

These amazing accomplishments happened despite fierce opposition from politicians, judges, and the media.

Because I led those efforts (often risking my own money), they’ve been gunning for me.

So in 2012, when a reporting complaint was filed, I knew it’d be a witch hunt.

Recently, a Gregoire-appointed judge rubberstamped the AG, ignoring the law and Constitution. Go to tinyurl.com/FergusonHypocrisy to learn how the AG’s case is fundamentally flawed and reeks of hypocrisy.