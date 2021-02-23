 Skip to main content
Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have saved taxpayers $46.9 billion

These amazing accomplishments happened despite fierce opposition from politicians, judges, and the media.

Because I led those efforts (often risking my own money), they’ve been gunning for me.

So in 2012, when a reporting complaint was filed, I knew it’d be a witch hunt.

Recently, a Gregoire-appointed judge rubberstamped the AG, ignoring the law and Constitution.  Go to tinyurl.com/FergusonHypocrisy to learn how the AG’s case is fundamentally flawed and reeks of hypocrisy.

I’m committed to appealing these ridiculously unconstitutional restrictions on the First Amendment because if they get away with it with me, you could be next (to help with the appeal: TimDefense.com). 

While on appeal, despite the risks, I’ll keep fighting for taxpayers because politicians are hell-bent to impose income taxes and carbon taxes this session. We’re committed to stopping them (to help: PermanentOffense.com).

Ferguson’s fascist eight-year jihad has cost me everything I have. But I’m not going to let him slow me down. Because like President Trump said: “They’re not after me, they’re after you, I’m just in the way.”

Tim Eyman

tim.eyman@gmail.com, 425-590-9363

Mukilteo, Wash.

