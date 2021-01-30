Elhardt: Ford would be proud

Two years ago my wife and I visited our family in Michigan.

They took us to the Ford F-150 assembly plant.

We were both impressed at the precision of the assembly line.

Fast forward, to 2020 and COVID-19.

Operation Warp Speed and the roll out of vaccine

My wife and I, through the help of family in Seattle, secured an appointment to get the shot. Swedish Hospital sponsored a massive immunization operation at Seattle University.

We were not sure what to expect, to say we were pleasantly surprised would be an understatement. From the time we arrived, there was a myriad of volunteers, each one offering help along the way. When we got inside, more helpers. It was like a giant assembly line, a well oiled machine if you will.

After the shot, they had us wait in a large socially-distanced, mask-on room for observation for 15 minutes. I think other counties, and its citizens could benefit from the folks at Swedish Hospital.

We are both very grateful for this opportunity. Henry Ford would be proud.

Tom Elhardt

Castle Rock