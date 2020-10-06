Dickerson: Take responsibility

Interesting to see how Americans view the responsibility for the current virus crisis, with more than half of them placing the blame on our government. (Americans fault U.S. government over foreign powers for virus crisis, by the Associated Press, The Daily News, Oct. 5, 2020).

Since “we the people” are the government, it is time to take responsibility. Thanks to Congress for passing the first relief package, the Cares Act, and to the House for passing the Heroes Act in May, and then another version last week (The week of Sept. 28.).

Senate? Nothing.

Here is where we the people come in: call 202-224-3121, write or tweet your members of Congress and demand relief be passed. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have been pushing for this, but your contacts will remind them how much it matters. Ask Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler to speak to the members of her party who control the Senate to do their part and pass relief immediately. And, of course, remember to vote, the first right and duty that keeps our government listening.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.