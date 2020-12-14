Dickerson: Do your part

As the holiday virus spikes continue from Thanksgiving and threaten worse if we gather for the December holidays and the new year, there is hope. ("Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving" by Carla K. Johnson and Amy Forliti, The Daily News, Dec. 11, 2020)

Hope in the form of the vaccine comes to mind, but it won’t be soon enough to save thousands of lives. We can take action by following doctors' suggestions of masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings. We also can ask Congress to take action by passing pandemic relief that will provide not only protective gear, fund health departments and state and local governments, but battle the economic tsunami the pandemic caused. Rent relief, an extended eviction moratorium, a SNAP increase and increased unemployment will all help keep all Americans safe from hunger and homelessness.