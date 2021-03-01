Dick: Reality is dangerous

Whoever chose to publish Rosa Brooks' anti-police editorial must not be really familiar with local history.

In April 2019, a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy was shot to death without cause. That was followed by a manhunt, and when the murderer saw the hunters, he fired at them. He was killed. I’m sure Brooks would say, entirely unnecessarily.

In 2011, Rainier’s well liked police chief was shot with his own gun after behaving in exactly Brooks' recommended way. The scenario was precisely what she pooh-poohed as paranoia.

Easy for a law professor to say police ought to just accept the risks. My impression is she thinks they’re worth a dime a dozen compared to her solid gold. I think our community and certainly the mourning families of these officers would disagree.

Pat Dick

Castle Rock