Curry: Stay the course

Her decision to for for impeachment of Trump has changed my mind. I am so proud of her for making this decision and knowing how difficult it would be. She followed her conscience and voted for our country instead of her party.

Now she is getting backlash from Clark County Republicans. This was a risk I'm sure she thought about. She should know that they aren't the only ones watching her. There are people like me who are now going to be paying closer attention to see if she continues to follow her conscience. I'm hoping she does. This certainly would make her stand out as an individual who loves this country and will do what is right to keep all of us safe.