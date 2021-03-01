Curry: Fairness counts

I have to admit that I'm just not very good with modern technology.

My family told me to learn to text so I could communicate with them easier. So, I broke down and invested in a new phone that really did make texting easier. I actually enjoy it. However, what seems easy to others is not easy for me. For example: At two of our major grocery stores, in order to get really good prices on some items, you need to scan with your phone. Well, I really tried to do that and I got nowhere.

I don't have teenagers near to help me with these things, so I'm left feeling frustrated. I feel discriminated against. If I can't scan, I don't get the cheaper price. What about the people who don't have the newer phones? They're very expensive. These people don't get the best prices either.

So, these stores have now lost my business. I'm going to shop at stores that simply give you a good price all the time, even if you can't scan. They just don't force you to do business that way.

I appreciate the fact that there is no discrimination. Everyone gets the same price.

Thank you to the stores that continue to give a fair price to everyone.

Linda Curry

Kelso