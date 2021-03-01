 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curry: Fairness counts

Curry: Fairness counts

{{featured_button_text}}

I have to admit that I'm just not very good with modern technology.

My family told me to learn to text so I could communicate with them easier. So, I broke down and invested in a new phone that really did make texting easier. I actually enjoy it. However, what seems easy to others is not easy for me. For example: At two of our major grocery stores, in order to get really good prices on some items, you need to scan with your phone. Well, I really tried to do that and I got nowhere.

I don't have teenagers near to help me with these things, so I'm left feeling frustrated. I feel discriminated against. If I can't scan, I don't get the cheaper price. What about the people who don't have the newer phones? They're very expensive. These people don't get the best prices either.

So, these stores have now lost my business. I'm going to shop at stores that simply give you a good price all the time, even if you can't scan. They just don't force you to do business that way.

I appreciate the fact that there is no discrimination. Everyone gets the same price.

Thank you to the stores that continue to give a fair price to everyone.

Linda Curry

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Support HB 1078

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never wou…

Letters

Letters: A simple precaution

Three times in the last five weeks, I have been to a business on Third Avenue in Longview, the most recent on Feb. 22. All three times none of…

Letters

Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: No requirement

I must take issue with a recent letter writer who in relation to the local homeless population stated that “It is the job of the (city) offici…

Letters

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster th…

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Letters

Letters: They don't want to

I feel that all city and county officials should be charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of the homeless. It is the job of the offici…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News