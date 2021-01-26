Courtney:: Cherry-picking

I want William Dennis to produce the Jan. 11 Wall Street Journal article in which he read that Trump's "peaceful" speech does not pass the test of impeachment. Dennis' wording tries to make us believe that this is the view of that paper. It does not!

I did some fact checking. The Wall Street Journal has stated irrevocably that Trump committed an impeachable offense. Dennis obviously pulled this quote out of context from a conservative opinion or a letter to the editor. I know what I saw on Jan. 6 as well as millions of others. I heard his speech and it was anything but peaceful. If he wanted it peaceful, he should have toned down the "combative" rhetoric of his "toadies."

So, Dennis, show me the article. I want proof that you are not glossing over the truth. We cannot move forward with folks like you spewing half-truths and lies.

Facts matter.

Abbey Courtney

Kelso