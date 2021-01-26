 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courtney:: Cherry-picking

Courtney:: Cherry-picking

{{featured_button_text}}

I want William Dennis to produce the Jan. 11 Wall Street Journal article in which he read that Trump's "peaceful" speech does not pass the test of impeachment. Dennis' wording tries to make us believe that this is the view of that paper. It does not!

I did some fact checking. The Wall Street Journal has stated irrevocably that Trump committed an impeachable offense. Dennis obviously pulled this quote out of context from a conservative opinion or a letter to the editor. I know what I saw on Jan. 6 as well as millions of others. I heard his speech and it was anything but peaceful. If he wanted it peaceful, he should have toned down the "combative" rhetoric of his "toadies."

So, Dennis, show me the article. I want proof that you are not glossing over the truth. We cannot move forward with folks like you spewing half-truths and lies.

Facts matter.

Abbey Courtney

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Vote fraud

In the United States, vote fraud historically has been kept to a minimum by safeguards built into the system: voting in precincts, an election…

Letters

Letters: We are complicit

My name is Julie Lipke. I am a retired educator living in Cowlitz County. My concern for youth compels me to strongly oppose the contract betw…

Letters

Letters: Pure mismanagement

Gov. Jay Inslee's news conference of today (Jan. 18) in no way mitigates the management failures regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for which he …

Letters

Letters: Why not organize?

I'm confused. As demonstrated recently, if armed militias have the strength, munitions and energy to attempt a coup on a building full of lawm…

Letters

Letters: What did we do?

Where did the community go when our kids fell to using drugs? Why did they take away the things these kids had to do on Friday and Saturday nights.

Letters

Letters: U.S. Capitol intrusion

I am deeply saddened by the people who forced their way into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6 while members of the House of Repres…

Letters

Letters: Croc speak

I loved the Rainier high school girl's sign (Jan. 12 front page) about returning to school phrased in perfect Croc speak. Right on!

Letters

Letters: Back S.B. 5160

As a local real estate attorney experienced in landlord-tenant law, I strongly urge the citizens of Cowlitz County and their elected represent…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News