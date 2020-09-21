 Skip to main content
Community Voices: Political climate change is to blame
Community Voices: Political climate change is to blame

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are correct. Climate change is responsible for the devastating wildfires we are experiencing in the West. But, it is not the weather, but the “political climate change” that is responsible.

Over the past 40 years we have watched our federal, state and local government leadership change from generations of experienced, common sense leaders, raised in rural communities with the knowledge, experience, understanding and sense of responsibility to manage fire threats in our natural resources. We have watched the death of Smokey the Bear and the abrupt end of decades of successful, aggressive fire prevention. For decades, these plans protected our precious natural resources and kept our communities safe.

Over the past 40 years we have watched our liberal “leaders” adopt so-called “natural, environmentally sensitive” plans developed by clueless academics, based on theory, with no relationship to “reality.” The result: we have recently witnessed the most devastating losses of life, wildlife and natural resources we ever have experienced.

It is time for the experiment to be over, we must step up and stop this “human caused political climate change.” We must bring back aggressive, “common sense” resource management and fire protection policies.

To keep fire road accesses, instead of decommissioning roads in so-called “mystery” wilderness areas, how are they wilderness areas if they had a road in them in the first place? Harvesting timber in strategic areas to create fire breaks, conduct controlled burning and creating aggressive fire plans designed to stop fires instead of letting them burn. We humans are responsible for the stewardship and management of our world; this includes natural resources, wildlife and human life. We can no longer allow our leadership to take this responsibility from us and implement their faulty “no action, let them burn policies” that don’t work.

To save our precious natural resources, wildlife and lives we must elect leaders with “common sense” to be proactive and support prevention programs and action to stop fire before it happens. We must stop allowing special interest groups who do not live in these areas, who have no idea of our unique ecosystem, and are not directly affected to continue to make these (or any) management decisions. How to do this? Vote these nonleaders out, support a “common sense” agenda for fire prevention that protects our natural resources, wildlife and human life. It can be done, but you have to step up and be heard. Vote.

Mark Smith is owner of the Eco Park Resort in the Toutle Valley.

