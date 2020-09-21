Community Voices: Political climate change is to blame

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are correct. Climate change is responsible for the devastating wildfires we are experiencing in the West. But, it is not the weather, but the “political climate change” that is responsible.

Over the past 40 years we have watched our federal, state and local government leadership change from generations of experienced, common sense leaders, raised in rural communities with the knowledge, experience, understanding and sense of responsibility to manage fire threats in our natural resources. We have watched the death of Smokey the Bear and the abrupt end of decades of successful, aggressive fire prevention. For decades, these plans protected our precious natural resources and kept our communities safe.

Over the past 40 years we have watched our liberal “leaders” adopt so-called “natural, environmentally sensitive” plans developed by clueless academics, based on theory, with no relationship to “reality.” The result: we have recently witnessed the most devastating losses of life, wildlife and natural resources we ever have experienced.

It is time for the experiment to be over, we must step up and stop this “human caused political climate change.” We must bring back aggressive, “common sense” resource management and fire protection policies.