Community Voices: 25 years and still no closer to ending gun violence

The first stop, at least the first one of lasting significance to me, was in Littleton Colo., at the Columbine High School where there are 13 memorial crosses honoring those students who died in a mass shooting by the hands of two fellow students. One of us, I don’t remember who, whispered quietly, “Are we there yet?” Another passenger shushed him and said, “Now is not the time to ask.” After a few minor but, not insignificant stops along the way, we passed an elementary school, Sandy Hook, located in a small, friendly town in Connecticut, where not 13, but 26 people, were killed, including 20 children, by a lone and lonely gunman. And, again, I heard someone ask, a little louder this time: “Are we there yet?” The answer of silence was deafening.

Our road trip has continued through Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Charleston, El Paso, Atlanta, and back to Colorado in Boulder. Along the way, the gun violence continues to grow, the death toll increases and, while the efforts to stop the madness continue, the landscape turns redder each day. Every notable town or city we pass and witness the devastating affects of gun violence, the question is asked and sometimes in a different way, to add clarity or call for clear and concise action: Are we there yet? Is now the time to do something? How long will this continue until we arrive safely home? And the response is always, “No, we are not there yet. And stop asking. Now is not the time to talk about it. Send the people your thoughts and prayers as we pass by. Wish them a speedy recovery. Give them time to grieve. Maybe the next time we will see some change. But not yet.”