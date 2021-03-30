 Skip to main content
Community Voices: 25 years and still no closer to ending gun violence
Community Voices: 25 years and still no closer to ending gun violence

When I was growing up in the Central Oregon town of Madras, we would often make weekend trips to visit my grandparents’ farm in Powell Butte. It was only about 40 miles away, but to a child of 10 in 1962, it seemed like a hundred. But it was the trip back home after a tiring weekend of outdoor play and “farm work” to which I especially looked forward.

Driving back through Redmond and north on Highway 97 past Smith Rock State Park, crossing the Crooked River Gorge and into town, my siblings and I were acutely aware of the landmarks, road signs and clusters of foliage along the way. The closer we got, one of us would usually ask, after waking up from a light snooze, “Are we there yet?” Looking out the window, I would often point to a particular and familiar spot as we approached it, and say, “If we lived riiiiight THERE, we’d be home!” For the most part, time was as unpredictable as the wind, but eventually, as we pulled up into our driveway, usually after dusk on a Saturday evening, Dad would say, “Now we are home,” and “yet” had finally arrived.

I have thought often about those times, more recently over the past few years, as the world in which we live has seen an increasing amount of gun violence, or, at least, has shrunk in size to the point where we are more aware of the violence around us.

For more than 25 years, we have all been on an emotional road trip together as we crisscross over the landscape with no apparent GPS guidance.

The first stop, at least the first one of lasting significance to me, was in Littleton Colo., at the Columbine High School where there are 13 memorial crosses honoring those students who died in a mass shooting by the hands of two fellow students. One of us, I don’t remember who, whispered quietly, “Are we there yet?” Another passenger shushed him and said, “Now is not the time to ask.” After a few minor but, not insignificant stops along the way, we passed an elementary school, Sandy Hook, located in a small, friendly town in Connecticut, where not 13, but 26 people, were killed, including 20 children, by a lone and lonely gunman. And, again, I heard someone ask, a little louder this time: “Are we there yet?” The answer of silence was deafening.

Our road trip has continued through Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Charleston, El Paso, Atlanta, and back to Colorado in Boulder. Along the way, the gun violence continues to grow, the death toll increases and, while the efforts to stop the madness continue, the landscape turns redder each day. Every notable town or city we pass and witness the devastating affects of gun violence, the question is asked and sometimes in a different way, to add clarity or call for clear and concise action: Are we there yet? Is now the time to do something? How long will this continue until we arrive safely home? And the response is always, “No, we are not there yet. And stop asking. Now is not the time to talk about it. Send the people your thoughts and prayers as we pass by. Wish them a speedy recovery. Give them time to grieve. Maybe the next time we will see some change. But not yet.”

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of traveling like this. And I don’t care what the driver thinks. I am not going to stop asking: “Are we there yet?” The only answer I want hear is, “The roadside has changed, our journey is more safe. We are almost home.”

Ron Naff is a resident of Longview

