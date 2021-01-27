Brewer: Separation is wrong

Cowlitz County has the only remaining facility where immigrant children are taken from their families and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The secrecy surrounding Cowlitz County juvenile center has allowed them to hold children indefinitely in administrative detention and to plump county coffers with the proceeds from family separation and child detention practices that pediatricians consider torture.

All other counties have ended their ICE contracts. What do these counties know and realize that our Cowlitz County board of commissioners (BOCC) do not? Is it because the BOCC said “These aren’t children. They are teenagers?" Is it because in facilitating family separation and the indefinite detention without access to due process protections, Cowlitz County and ICE violate international human rights standards, the U.S. Constitutions, and Washington state law but our BoCC stated “They aren’t separated from their families. They can talk to their parents on the East Coast once a week?”