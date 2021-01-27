 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brewer: Separation is wrong

Brewer: Separation is wrong

{{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County has the only remaining facility where immigrant children are taken from their families and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The secrecy surrounding Cowlitz County juvenile center has allowed them to hold children indefinitely in administrative detention and to plump county coffers with the proceeds from family separation and child detention practices that pediatricians consider torture.

All other counties have ended their ICE contracts. What do these counties know and realize that our Cowlitz County board of commissioners (BOCC) do not? Is it because the BOCC said “These aren’t children. They are teenagers?" Is it because in facilitating family separation and the indefinite detention without access to due process protections, Cowlitz County and ICE violate international human rights standards, the U.S. Constitutions, and Washington state law but our BoCC stated “They aren’t separated from their families. They can talk to their parents on the East Coast once a week?”

We, the citizens of Cowlitz County, are better than this. Please contact our commissioners and Superior Court judges to demand that this inhumane contract end.

B. Jo Brewer

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Vote fraud

In the United States, vote fraud historically has been kept to a minimum by safeguards built into the system: voting in precincts, an election…

Letters

Letters: We are complicit

My name is Julie Lipke. I am a retired educator living in Cowlitz County. My concern for youth compels me to strongly oppose the contract betw…

Letters

Letters: Why not organize?

I'm confused. As demonstrated recently, if armed militias have the strength, munitions and energy to attempt a coup on a building full of lawm…

Letters

Letters: Pure mismanagement

Gov. Jay Inslee's news conference of today (Jan. 18) in no way mitigates the management failures regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for which he …

Letters

Letters: Appeasement

I would like to respond to the inability of two of our Cowlitz County commissioners confirming the election results of 2020.

Letters

Letters: What did we do?

Where did the community go when our kids fell to using drugs? Why did they take away the things these kids had to do on Friday and Saturday nights.

Letters

Letters: Croc speak

I loved the Rainier high school girl's sign (Jan. 12 front page) about returning to school phrased in perfect Croc speak. Right on!

Letters

Letters: Shame on you

As a citizen, I am embarrassed. If the American Constitution still means anything, shame on all the those who voted to impeach an innocent man…

Letters

Letters: Responsible spending

I am sick and tired of our money going overseas while our national debt is soaring at record levels. And, I am tired of fighting other people'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News