Boyd: All-you-can-eat pork

All-you-can-eat pork

How many have checked out the list of "pork" included in the new stimulus package?

There are several articles on the internet showing the frivolous items but some are: $101 million to combat "the transnational threat of wildlife poaching and trafficking," "$250 million over five years for Palestinian economic aid", "$15 billion for grants to live entertainment venues such as Broadway," "$15 million for " gender programs in Pakistan," as well as $154 million to the National Gallery of Art, and $40 million to the Kennedy Center.

Our lawmakers haven't lost a cent during the pandemic, but are so generously going to give us citizens $600. Makes you wonder who they are working for.

And if it is passed, they want you to be elated to get $600 to cover groceries and rent since the last $1,200 they gave you in April.

Oh well. It's politics as usual.

Linda Boyd

Longview