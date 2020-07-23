Ammons: No accountability

Ammons: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop every so often to help with my programs for the kids. One day, he came into my shop and said he was going to give the landfill to Republic in return for $15,000,000 for the general fund and some other promised dollars.

My friends Denis Rinkmeyer, Bill Moran and Jerry Ford were there with me and my wife, Patty, and we all heard the conversation. We all told him that would be the wrong thing to do. That is the local citizens' asset and he wanted to give away something that belongs to our community.

We locals would be stuck with all the waste coming into our county without the full benefit of the money.

Well, Mortensen got mad at me and stopped helping me helping the kids out. I told him that was hurting the kids, not Bill Ammons.

On Mortensen's election signs, one word he uses is accountability. How is it accountable to your citizens when no one I have talked to wants the county to give away the landfill?

My vote goes to Will Finn.

Bill Ammons

Castle Rock

