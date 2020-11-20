Legislators need to add relief to governor's restrictions

Coronavirus pandemic numbers are accelerating around the world, across most of the United States, in Washington state and here along the Columbia River. Locally the numbers of infections have doubled in the past month, with no end in sight. More than 10% of COVID-19 tests administered to Cowlitz County residents from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 came back positive, five times the state-recommended level.
The impact of the pandemic’s new surge is being felt more acutely in local hospitals, where the long stays of ill COVID-19 patients threaten to overload ICU beds, equipment and staff.
One way to stem this viral tide is something each of us can do: Healthcare providers are telling anyone who will listen to stay home, avoid indoor gatherings with people outside their households, wash their hands, wear face masks and avoid holiday travel.
Local hospital officials reiterated the importance of these personal steps in interviews with The Daily News this week: If residents take precautions, it might prevent a greater local surge that could push hospitals beyond their limits.
“The stakes of our personal decisions before us right now could not be higher,” said Dr. Ray Lee, chief of staff for PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. “All personal decisions about adhering to ways to temper the spread of the virus will have tremendous impact on whether our hospitals are overwhelmed in two weeks or not,” he said. “Avoiding hitting that threshold, avoiding that surge in capacity is going to be a gift to the community.”
“This cycle will keep repeating itself as long as people don’t follow the recommended public health guidelines,” a visitor wrote on The Daily News’ Facebook page recently. “Just listen to science. We can beat this if everyone does their part. “
We agree. More than ever, it is time to do the right thing, and protect the health of both kin and stranger. Compliance now could avoid further restrictions in December which would very likely devastate local small businesses and their employees.
Unfortunately, not everyone is doing their part. Because of this, Gov. Jay Inslee, like a growing number of his counterparts in the West, has ordered new restrictions on businesses, public gatherings and visitor travel. The growing local pandemic numbers also prompted Longview schools to revert from hybrid in-person learning to remote learning.
If personal responsibility and adherence to restrictions doesn’t slow the pandemic, there will be more restrictions. If we don’t want more restrictions, compliance, not resistance is called for.
However, these new steps are already causing real pain among thousands of workers, business owners, and entire industries. In the relatively early stages of the pandemic, many businesses and families had encountered similar restrictions, but the impact was eased with giant boosts from politicians unafraid of spending trillions of dollars on relief packages for employers and workers in an election year. More than a half year later, those funds have dried up.
Where is that relief now?
A post-election Congress isn’t negotiating new aid packages. Our own elected legislators are on the sidelines – with and without masks. It is time for them to step up.
New restrictions must be paired with renewed relief for healthcare, unemployment, small business relief, and incentives to keep workers employed.
The prospects of a vaccine in early 2021 may ease some of the health impact, but the anguish and suffering of healthy workers and their employers are real right now and must be dealt with by Congress and by our legislators in Olympia.
Two Republican legislators from Olympia, one a veteran and one a newcomer, agree, noting the Democratic majority should listen to the calls for a special session because it offers a real prospect for bi-partisan relief. Without financial assistance, the restrictions are callous.
“There are significant consequences from the governor’s mandates that require real health, social and economic solutions,” said Peter Abbarno, 20th Legislative District representative-elect, calling for a special session of the Legislature “to work on balanced solutions and recovery.”
Our families and businesses depend on it, the former Centralia City Councilman said.
Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, and the Republican leader on the Senate Ways and Means Committee, agrees.
“The Legislature should be in a special session right now because there are many actions we could take to help employers survive the groundwork for an economic recovery next year.”
We agree. Legislators, strap on your masks and get to work. This crisis needs action at every level.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!