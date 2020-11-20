Legislators need to add relief to governor's restrictions

Coronavirus pandemic numbers are accelerating around the world, across most of the United States, in Washington state and here along the Columbia River. Locally the numbers of infections have doubled in the past month, with no end in sight. More than 10% of COVID-19 tests administered to Cowlitz County residents from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 came back positive, five times the state-recommended level.

The impact of the pandemic’s new surge is being felt more acutely in local hospitals, where the long stays of ill COVID-19 patients threaten to overload ICU beds, equipment and staff.

One way to stem this viral tide is something each of us can do: Healthcare providers are telling anyone who will listen to stay home, avoid indoor gatherings with people outside their households, wash their hands, wear face masks and avoid holiday travel.

Local hospital officials reiterated the importance of these personal steps in interviews with The Daily News this week: If residents take precautions, it might prevent a greater local surge that could push hospitals beyond their limits.