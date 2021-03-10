Increase pressure to support methanol plant

Also, a federal court in November vacated federal Clean Water Act permits that had been approved in 2019 by the Army Corps of Engineers, sending the project back to the Corps for review, which could take months.

On paper, the dispute centers on greenhouse gas emissions. However, all of the emissions analyses point in the same direction: The plant would have a positive net effect on the amount of carbon dioxide spewed into the planet’s atmosphere. Given that, the Kalama project would be a win for the environment and the local economy.

There is something else at work here. The changes in the governor’s position, followed by the Ecology reversal, were followed by Inslee’s environmentally focused and short-lived presidential campaign, and a growing regional and national agenda against anything that could be seen as favoring fossil fuels of any kind, not just here but even in China.

The debate over the methanol plan appears to have attained a level of symbolic importance that overrides the real issues of regional economic development along the Lower Columbia. There is a growing callousness and disregard in Olympia for smaller cities and for Southwest Washington in particular.