Help Lower Columbia College students succeed by donating to The Daily News' Students in Need fund drive for the college's Student Success Fund

Enrollment may have fallen even more had it not been for the Student Success Fund. Last April, for example, the college saw a huge surge in grant requests: Students asked for $30,000 for tuition, $12,000 for housing and rent, $2,000 for food, $2,000 for utilities and $3,500 for other needs. One college official called the need “staggering.”

Over the years, we’ve documented how the program has been a life-line for students. One such person was Kayla Curtis, a Longview resident whose low Running Start grades in high school torpedoed her LCC financial aid. A Student Success grant helped her stay at LCC. “The Student Success grant made me feel like people were supporting me and encouraged me to try harder,” Curtis said in 2017.

That same year, a Student Success grant covered a $172 tuition balance that Scott Houston owed to continue his quest for a welding degree and a route out of homelessness.

