Guest Opinion: Iran is Biden's first diplomatic test

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his government is willing to return to the Obama-era nuclear limits if the U.S. lifts sanctions. If the new Biden administration "returns to the situation as it was in 2017, then so will we," he said.

But that's where the rub will come. Negotiating a step-by-step agreement about which nuclear limits will be reimposed first, which sanctions will be released when, and how Iran's compliance will be verified will take some delicate diplomacy.

And Biden may have trouble building consensus for a new deal. The 2015 agreement was opposed not only by most Republicans, but by several pro-Israel Democrats, including Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer of New York. Even Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a close Biden ally and advisor, has made clear he opposes lifting all of the sanctions Trump imposed, arguing that they give the United States leverage over Iran.

That's a widely held belief in Washington.

"We've built up this presumed leverage," Michael Singh of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a conservative critic of the pact, warned at a conference last week. "We'd be giving it away for nothing in return."

But here's why opponents of lifting nuclear sanctions are wrong.