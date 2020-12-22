Gov. Inslee warns of strict enforcement

What one business owner sees as a financial boon for his family and employees, I see as a series of potentially catastrophic superspreader events that may result in serious illnesses and deaths. I understand that we are all experiencing COVID-19 fatigue.

I am also painfully aware of the economic challenges that many in our state are facing. We must continue to mitigate economic losses and impacts. But we cannot mitigate death.

Therefore, I direct your agency to continue to take any and all actions within your existing authority to address non-compliant businesses in a manner that also ensures the personal safety of your staff. Per my prior verbal directive, in circumstances in which you determine it is necessary to issue an OIR to ensure that a non-compliant business ceases certain business operations, but the business still refuses to comply with it, your agency shall issue daily civil penalties for willful violations of regulations implementing my orders and proclamations. And such penalties shall be issued as though each day the violation continues is a separate violation. Daily penalties should be assessed until the business complies with state law.

Although I regret the need to issue this directive, I will use every tool I have to fight to protect every single Washingtonian. Again, I want to thank you for your leadership and the department’s hard work, courage, and compassion in serving all Washingtonians during this very difficult time.

