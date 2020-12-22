GIfts for neighbors are an inspiration

In this pandemic year, growing numbers are often associated with something bad — infections, deaths, closures, layoffs, deficits — they also signal uncomfortable truths or disturbing trends, and stoke fears and despair.

This week we have some numbers that signal hope and generosity at just the right time, as we settle in for a subdued holiday.

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to collect money to help those in our community who are in need, on Tuesday approached $78,000, nearly $30,000 more than was collected last year and nearly $10,000 higher than the previous record — with the numbers still growing. The annual fund continues to Dec. 28. The fund drive is once a year — the community needs are year-round.

All money donated from the Neighbors in Need campaign, now in its 34th year, will be equally divided among St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs.