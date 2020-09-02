Enjoy Labor Day safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial was submitted by Dan Zorn, Superintendent of Longview Public Schools, on behalf of Longview Public Schools, and Mary Beth Tack, Superintendent of Kelso Public Schools; Ryan Greene, Superintendent of the Castle Rock School District; Eric Nerison, Superintendent of the Kalama School District; and Michael Green, Superintendent of the Woodland School District.

Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

As you are likely aware, to assure the safety of our students and staff, each of our school districts will start school this year in a full remote learning model. As we get started we share two short-term goals: 1.) Provide our students and families an outstanding remote learning education and 2.) Get our kids back to in-person learning as quickly as the community health situation allows. We need your help with the second goal.

We recently have experienced a significant decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County and need for this positive trend to continue for us to get our kids back in school as soon as possible.