Enjoy Labor Day safely
Enjoy Labor Day safely

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial was submitted by Dan Zorn, Superintendent of Longview Public Schools, on behalf of Longview Public Schools, and Mary Beth Tack, Superintendent of Kelso Public Schools; Ryan Greene, Superintendent of the Castle Rock School District; Eric Nerison, Superintendent of the Kalama School District; and Michael Green, Superintendent of the Woodland School District.

Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

As you are likely aware, to assure the safety of our students and staff, each of our school districts will start school this year in a full remote learning model. As we get started we share two short-term goals: 1.) Provide our students and families an outstanding remote learning education and 2.) Get our kids back to in-person learning as quickly as the community health situation allows. We need your help with the second goal.

We recently have experienced a significant decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County and need for this positive trend to continue for us to get our kids back in school as soon as possible.

In the middle of July, the COVID-19 infection rate jumped an alarming level in our county. The county health department tracked many of the new infections back to Fourth of July gatherings. Based on conversations with local health experts, there also is concern about a jump in COVID-19 infections happening after the Labor Day weekend. We are asking for your help to make sure this does not happen.

As the superintendents of your local school districts, we want to see kids back in school as soon as safely possible and know you do also. To meet this goal, it is important all of us practice physical distancing, wear cloth face coverings and use common sense safety practices so the COVID-19 infection rate does not spike again.

We hope you have a wonderful Labor Day weekend filled with family time, but please enjoy it safely. Thank you for your help in getting our kids back into their schools.

