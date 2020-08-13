Zahn: The neglect of rural internet

It was the day after the primaries, and with the election too close to call, I was anxiously awaiting more results when my internet went out. A call to CenturyLink resulted in an automated recording informing me that the problem would be fixed later that evening. I was not alarmed, as our internet frequently goes out for short periods of time. This time, however, I was destined for a wait of 32 hours.

Due to the pandemic, we have three people in the house working from home. My brother had a deadline fast approaching, and my father could not attend important meetings. In urgent need of answers, we called customer support. First, the automated voice ironically informed me that we would get faster service if we contacted them via the internet. I was then sent to a call center in India. They had no clue what the problem was, so I was transferred to somewhere in Mexico. Since I am not fluent in Spanish, I was then sent to the Philippines, and it was assumed that I lived in Manilla. When I asked to speak to someone in the United States, I was told the wait would be “longer than ten minutes.” But when I reached my destination in Omaha, Nebraska, they were just as unhelpful, as they had no information other than that I was experiencing a service interruption.