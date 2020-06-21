Words of wisdom from dear old dad

In honor of Father’s Day Sunday, here are a few favorite sayings they taught me, plus a few shared by my husband as he reminisced about his own father.

“Save your money and buy land.” My grandfather must have said this a million times. A farmer his entire life, he valued the earth and carefully tended his land. In his opinion, nothing — not houses or cars or any other material possession — was as meaningful or worthwhile as a small patch of land to call your own.

“Pour on the coal.” This was my dad’s advice when I entered the working world. In other words, give it all you’ve got. An inventor with several U.S. patents to his credit, he also was fond of saying, “If it were easy, anybody could do it.” When problems looked daunting and insurmountable, Dad offered these words of encouragement. Like most fathers, he was convinced his child could do anything and encouraged me to set my sights high.

“Sit up straight.” My husband’s father, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was disciplined about posture and taught this to his son. It may seem like a small lesson, but it has huge impact. There’s something commanding about people who stand tall, walk straight and don’t slouch. People with great posture have a presence in a room without saying a word.