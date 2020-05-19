Why I still love the post office

This red flag went up nearly 20 years ago. Finally, the right people are watching it flap in the breeze and are trying to do something about it.

The right people, in this case, are legislators — in particular Goldendale Republican Rep. Gina Mosbrucker — the Washington State Patrol and Washington State University. The flag in question represents a nearly 20-year-old, on-and-off study pattern regarding troopers' possible bias over which motorists they choose to search in the midst of routine traffic stops.