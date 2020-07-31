What kind of country will America be?

Are we going to sacrifice now for a better future for our children? Or are we going to tell children they are on their own and good luck. Don’t get sick. Educate yourself. Look out for your little sister and brother. Cinch your belt tighter. Hope you can get a good job someday.

Are we going to tell parents they have to choose between their jobs or watching over their children?

Are we going to help the struggling middle class and small-business owner or give another round of tax cuts to the wealthy so they can buy a baby blue Lamborghini and more stock?

Will we offer refuge to persecuted families from other lands seeking a part of the American dream? Or just announce that dream is dead. Doors shut.

Are we going to ensure that every eligible American can vote, vote safely and have that vote counted? Or are we the country that will do our best to make sure that the rich and well-off, with currently approved skin tones, are the ones who control the future.

Are we going to do everything we possibly can to keep foreign interference out of our elections? Or just accept that the foreign hackers are here, well entrenched, welcomed by those in power and active. So what.