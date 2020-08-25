We see you and you are doing it right

To the woman,

Walking her dogs on a leash and following the scoop rules,

We salute you…

To the family,

Who chooses to spend their evenings having dinner and playing in the park,

We salute you…

We see all of you and we salute you.

It’s the little things, the smallest actions, the day in and day out positive habits that we appreciate most as a parks and recreation department. These tiny moments, that are part of your ordinary day, which makes us most grateful.

Teaching your children healthy habits, getting involved in giving back to the community, providing knowledge about the area we live in, taking pride in our park system, following park rules, and creating daily and lifelong memories – we applaud you.

These things may not seem like much to you, but they are a really big deal to us.