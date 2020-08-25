We see you and you are doing it right

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial was written by Jennifer Wills, director of Longview Parks, Recreation, Urban Forestry, and Golf. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
To the mom,
Pushing a stroller with another kid riding behind on a bike, while jogging around the lake
We salute you…
To the father,
Who brings his children to help volunteer with our park projects,
We salute you…
To the grandparents,
Who stop to read one of the arboretum tree plaques to their grandchild,
We salute you…
To the older sibling,
Pushing their giggling little brother on a swing,
We salute you…
To the man,
Who walked by a piece of trash then stopped, turned around, grabbed it, and put it in the nearby garbage can,
We salute you…
To the woman,
Walking her dogs on a leash and following the scoop rules,
We salute you…
To the family,
Who chooses to spend their evenings having dinner and playing in the park,
We salute you…
We see all of you and we salute you.
It’s the little things, the smallest actions, the day in and day out positive habits that we appreciate most as a parks and recreation department. These tiny moments, that are part of your ordinary day, which makes us most grateful.
Teaching your children healthy habits, getting involved in giving back to the community, providing knowledge about the area we live in, taking pride in our park system, following park rules, and creating daily and lifelong memories – we applaud you.
These things may not seem like much to you, but they are a really big deal to us.
When you add up all the little “good things”, it becomes part of the larger picture and a brighter future. The more positive use we get in the parks, the better off our parks will be. We want to thank you for doing your part, no matter how small, because it does makes a difference.
You are doing it right! So keep up the good work, because we see you and we salute you!
