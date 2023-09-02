As we celebrate Labor Day in 2023, by almost any measure Cowlitz County’s labor market is in excellent shape, with low unemployment, solid job growth, and higher wages. Income disparities and high housing costs remain a big issue for many household, however.

Let’s start with the unemployment rate. May tied the record low for the county of 5.2%, followed by a new record low in June (4.7%), which was bested in July (4.5%). Similarly, the number of jobs in the county reached an all-time high in May at 43,700 jobs and was only marginally lower in June and July at 43,600 jobs.

When compared with other counties in the state, Cowlitz has had the 8th best recovery from the COVID recession, with employment growing by 4.2% since February 2020. That was better than the state and nation (both 2.6%), not as robust as Clark and Wahkiakum (9.8% and 8.1%) but better than nearby counties like Grays Harbor (3.6%), Pacific (0.7%), Columbia (0.7%), Lewis (-0.1%) and Clatsop (-2.5%).

Almost every industry has added jobs during this business cycle. Growth has been faster than average in a diverse array of industries, including construction, manufacturing, retail trade, trucking, professional services, restaurants and government.

Given the tight labor market, the county could have even more jobs were it not for the number of working-age adults who are not working and not seeking work. The percent of adults who are not in the labor force—the labor force participation rate—has consistently been below the national rate, and was four percentage points lower in 2022, even after adjusting for the age of the population. That’s about 3,500 Cowlitz residents who in other circumstances could be holding down a job.

The wage picture has also been positive. According to preliminary estimates, the median hourly wage for all jobs in the county was $28.63 in 2022. After adjustment for inflation, that was down slightly from 2021, but was 4.1% higher than in 2019. Wage growth has been quite strong for the lower-paid 50 percent of jobs over the past few years (up 8.7%), and still positive but not as robust for the upper half of jobs—except for the highest-paid 10 percent of jobs, which increased by 8.4%. Note that most corporate officers, usually the highest-paid employees in a business, opt out of reporting their wages to Employment Security and are not included in the data.

While the gap between high-wage and low-wage jobs may have closed a bit in recent years, it was still formidable, especially when housing costs are factored in. Just over a third of Cowlitz County households are renters. Census data from 2021 indicate that 44% of renters in the county were paying more than 30% of their income in rent. These “rent-burdened” households were likely having to cut back on other essentials in order to pay the cost of housing. Further, a quarter of renters were paying half or more of their income in rent. From 2006 to 2021, average income for the lowest fifth of households increased by only 5% faster than inflation, while the median rent in the county grew by 26%. Meanwhile average income for the top fifth of households was up 26%.

In summary, there is much good news about the local economy. Housing costs and income disparities are national issues that have created substantial challenges for many people here in Cowlitz County and around the country.