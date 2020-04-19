Time to toughen up, America

Memories of my grandmother are scattered around my home.
A wooden shuttlecock rests on a shelf in my home office. It’s from the textile mill in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Valeria Telega worked and got grievously ill from airborne lint after emigrating from Poland in 1912, when she was just 16.
A cobbler’s last, the boot-shaped chunk of iron used to affix or replace heels and soles, rests in front of my fireplace hearth. Grammy used it to repair shoes and help eke out a living during the Great Depression.
The last lies next to the copper cooking vessel that Grammy used to make and sell rye whiskey during the Prohibition era, when she had to raise three young children alone because her husband ran off with another woman. The rest of the whiskey still remains in my attic. When it was in use those many years ago, it rested on boards stretched across a lion’s paw bathtub, and my mom and her two siblings had to wiggle under it to bathe in their Manhattan apartment.
Elsewhere in the house, a sheaf of ration coupons dating from World War II lies in a glass cabinet, a reminder that many basic consumer goods and foods were in short supply for more than three years while American soldiers fought a two-front war Europe and the Pacific.
I keep these mementos out of nostalgia, of course. My grandmother, who died in 1991 at age 95, was very dear to me. But I also keep them as reminders that no matter how many unwelcome challenges or misfortunes come my way, I have it so much easier than Grammy did.
So please don’t wail to me about the travails of social distancing. I don’t like them any more than anyone else, and I can’t wait for the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. And like others, I feel deeply for those who have lost jobs and loved ones to this horrid virus. Surely, people will lose businesses and homes during this crisis, and we must help them any way we can.
But what most of us are asked to sacrifice is insignificant. As a recent Facebook post asserted: Our fathers and grandfathers had to fight a war; today we’re asked to sit on a couch.
There was no social safety net in my grandmother’s and mother’s generation. The Hoover Administration steadfastly refused to use the financial power of the federal government to get people and businesses out of the Great Depression, giving rise to “Hooverville” camps, endless bread lines and despair.
Today there are myriad social programs, and our government is taking on even more titanic amounts of debt to help us get through. After less than two months, we’re already talking about easing the restrictions. The light at the tunnel is still far away, but at least we can see it. Contrast us to nations like India, where horrid and widespread poverty likely mean that lockdowns will starve as many people as the coronavirus kills.
We have it so easy by comparison.
Yet we hear protesters, preachers and our president lament or dismiss the restrictions and call for “opening it up.” Who should we listen to? The scientists and the medical experts, or those who are driven by profit and hubris? For those of you who object to social distancing: Do you want to be responsible for deaths from this virus? A self-isolation policy is a true pro-life policy.
Toughen up America. We simply need to be made of sterner stuff.
Previous generations would laugh at the bellyaching. This nation’s Founding Fathers pledged “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” when they declared independence from Britain, an act of treason that would have cost them their lives had the American Revolution failed. More than 400,000 Americans lost their lives helping rid the world of Nazi and Japanese imperial tyranny in World War II. Almost every family lost somebody.
The difference today is that people think too much of themselves, not about the commonweal. And they sadly don’t understand the role of government. To those of you who say social distancing mandates are unconstitutional, remember that the Preamble states that among the document’s purposes is “to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense (and) promote the general welfare.” All of these ends are served by measures to combat the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is a formidable enemy. It’s going to take time to expand testing and develop vaccines and medicine to fully defeat it, if it ever is. For now, we must settle for a willingness to isolate — and strive for the patience and forbearance of my grandmother.
