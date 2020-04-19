Time to toughen up, America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Memories of my grandmother are scattered around my home.

A wooden shuttlecock rests on a shelf in my home office. It’s from the textile mill in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Valeria Telega worked and got grievously ill from airborne lint after emigrating from Poland in 1912, when she was just 16.

A cobbler’s last, the boot-shaped chunk of iron used to affix or replace heels and soles, rests in front of my fireplace hearth. Grammy used it to repair shoes and help eke out a living during the Great Depression.

The last lies next to the copper cooking vessel that Grammy used to make and sell rye whiskey during the Prohibition era, when she had to raise three young children alone because her husband ran off with another woman. The rest of the whiskey still remains in my attic. When it was in use those many years ago, it rested on boards stretched across a lion’s paw bathtub, and my mom and her two siblings had to wiggle under it to bathe in their Manhattan apartment.

Elsewhere in the house, a sheaf of ration coupons dating from World War II lies in a glass cabinet, a reminder that many basic consumer goods and foods were in short supply for more than three years while American soldiers fought a two-front war Europe and the Pacific.