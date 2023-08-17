Thumbs up:

Exchange students

We’re extremely glad to see student exchanges with Longview’s sister city of Wako, Japan, resume. Our most recent guests are students at Atomi University, but the program has long included high school students as well.

Getting to study abroad is a great opportunity for students. Being fully immersed in a language and culture you are studying can help accelerate learning and facilitate fluency. But it also offers young people an opportunity to experience life in another country in a way that normal travel simply can’t. And what better time to broaden your horizons than when you are young?

But it’s not just the exchange students who benefit from the program. We are likewise enriched for hosting them. It’s an opportunity to meet people from another part of the world and share our cultures with one another. In doing so, we learn not only the ways in which we are different, but also how we are the same.

Thumbs down:

Oregon drug law

Oregon lawmakers had their hearts in the right place when they passed the Uniform Alcoholism and Intoxication Treatment Act in 1971. They wanted to treat substance abuse as a health problem rather than just locking people up. But unfortunately, that policy has had some nasty consequences.

Fast forward 50 years and now, Portland is in the confounding situation of being able to ban beer and marijuana in public parks, but not methamphetamine. We’ve run a lot of stories about Portland’s struggles getting its drug situation under control, and finding out that their hands are tied — even on this proposal that would apply the rules for legal drugs to street drugs — had us scratching our heads.

You want to talk about things that give Portland a bad name, well, this seems like it would be near the top of the list. And this wouldn’t require Oregon to rethink its entire drug policy, all that’s being suggested is that the rules for public consumption be the same regardless of what kind of substance is involved. It doesn’t seem like too big an imposition and it would really make a difference in cutting back on unacceptable public behavior.

Thumbs up:

Maui response

You might think people would take one look at a disaster like the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in Maui and start walking the other way. But one thing that constantly encourages us is seeing how other people, ones with nothing of their own at risk, are willing to walk into danger to help others.

Last week, the state sent members of Washington Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team, to help in Hawaii. It may sound safer now that the fire is now largely contained, but the danger of entering a burnt-out building to try and locate survivors trapped within is just as real.

Locally, what was once a vacation for Sean and Lisa Britt has become a mission trip to send relief supplies and clean up damage on Maui. The Britt family and their friends are a great example of local people stepping up for others.

It’s heartbreaking what happened to the island, but seeing everyone immediately spring into action to help shows we can still count on one another.

Thumbs up:

Cooling shelters

It has been a rough week to be outside. Let’s be honest, you don’t live in this neck of the woods because you love 100-degree heat. On top of that, many buildings in the Northwest were designed without air conditioning, so for many people, getting home isn’t the respite it is on cold days.

All told, your options for getting out of the heat might be pretty limited. Thankfully, there are a lot of places operating cooling shelters here in Cowlitz County. From Woodland to Castle Rock, Cowlitz Family Health Centers have opened their lobbies for people to cool down. Local public libraries with air conditioning and the Longview Church of the Nazarene also opened their doors. It may seem like a small act of kindness, but providing a refuge during 100-degree days can protect people’s health. Even if you do have air conditioning at home, it can do wonders to pop into a cool building to catch your breath during a busy day.

Local groups also displayed some out-of-the-box solutions to heat this week. RiverCities Transit suspended fares on their air-conditioned buses while they followed normal routes, and fire crews in Kalama took the idea of running through a sprinkler and applied firefighter technology to it, by spraying an engine hose at Haydu Park.

No matter how they did it, though, these cooling plans were a big help in getting through a punishingly hot few days. Thanks again, to all of you.