Thumbs: Grass carp to the rescue

Such is the case with Seattle-area congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They are among a coalition of Democratic progressives who won’t vote for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package unless Congress also acts on a sweeping $3.5 trillion social safety net expansion.

Both are key parts of President Biden’s agenda. But while the infrastructure bill has bipartisan support and already has passed the Senate, the $3.5 trillion measure is still facing resistance to its cost, including from some Democrats. As of this writing, congressional leaders were still hoping for passage of the infrastructure bill, but progressives’ attempt to hold the bill hostage still jeopardized the measure, which Americans want and have long needed.

Jayapal, Ocasio-Cortez, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressives may have their hearts in the right place, but they are forgetting that politics is the art of the possible. President Biden, who has had a streak of bad luck and some self-inflicted injuries, badly needs this win.

The progressives say they have already compromised, but their strategy risks snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. This is the type of political gamesmanship that has many voters weary and frustrated, and no doubt both sides are guilty of it.

Voters want more action and less politics. Failure of the infrastructure bill would call into question Democrats’ ability to govern, because their party controls the House, Senate and presidency. Such a perception could haunt them in the 2022 mid-term elections.

