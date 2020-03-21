The world will look different

The world is going to look different ... and children will be affected.

Whether it’s time lost at school or missed opportunities of a senior year, this will have a profound effect on our youth for many years to come. During this time we need to tailor how we interact with them, what they hear from us, what we teach them, what they learn from us, and our actions. They are watching and mimicking. They need us to support them, listen to them, answer their questions to the best of our ability, and most importantly remind them that they are loved and cared for.

The world is going to look different ... and it needs you.

Whether you are still on the job or sent home from work, we all play an important part in the universe. You are useful, you are needed, you mean something, and you have a gift to give. Figure out what that is and share it. It could be cleaning up your front porch to beautify the neighborhood or mowing your neighbor’s lawn while you are already doing yours – we can all do something during this time that is bigger than ourselves.

The world is going to look different… and community is imperative.