The Facebook protest is one boycott I am all in on

For most of my professional life, I have been against boycotts of media companies.

But then came Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook. I started regularly blasting away at the social media giant following the presidential election of 2016 when I saw how Mr. Trump’s campaign used Facebook for lies and potentially libelous content they could never get on TV.

Reporting by “Frontline” on PBS chronicled how Facebook had allowed highly personal data it held from members to be sold to the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica for use in targeting voters on behalf of Mr. Trump. Congressional hearings in 2017 revealed how Facebook had carried ads paid for in rubles that sought to exploit racial tension in Baltimore with disinformation following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. Rubles! And Team Zuckerberg saw nothing suspicious about that.

After that, I was all for almost anything that could rein in the titans of Silicon Valley like Mr. Zuckerberg, who revolutionized media technologically before we had a chance to figure out ethically and legally how the digital content machines could be used for the enlightenment rather than exploitation of its users.

Mr. Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended his irresponsible management of Facebook with intellectually dishonest arguments.