The Daily News' legislative picks

19th District Senate Seat Dean Takko is seeking a second four-term representing the 19th District in the state Senate, after serving in the House. The Democrat from Longview has served in the Legislature for 15 years, working as a moderate. He has served his district admirably, but we are desperately in need of new energy and a stronger voice in Olympia.

We recommend Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson as the best and brightest candidate to press our region’s case in Olympia, especially with regard to development of our ocean ports.

Our region has not benefited from the majority rule in Olympia, so perhaps it’s time to be more in-your-face and be a squeaky wheel. Wilson is the man for that job, in our view.

“Voters are ready, willing and past due for a change,” Wilson told TDN this summer, and we agree with him, and believe he offers the kind of voice we need in Olympia.

19th District House Seat No. 1 When it comes to protecting local industries, attracting new growth and representing local interests in Olympia with a strong and clear voice, we heartedly endorse 19th District incumbent House member Jim Walsh. His opponent, Democrat Marianna Everson can’t match Walsh’s grasp of the issues or his understanding of the district’s constituency.