The Daily News endorses Will Finn and Dennis Weber for Cowlitz County Commission

This is in sharp contrast to his challenger, Woodland Mayor Will Finn. Both men identify as Republicans, but Finn offers the kind of leadership that this county needs.

As we said in July, Finn has shown that he is articulate and well-versed on many of the issues the county faces. He wants to continue reforming the building and planning department so it is a true partner with local ports, schools, Lower Columbia College and Chambers of Commerce to help businesses locate here. He speaks of creating a “welcoming committee” to serve as a point of contract for prospective employers.

He supports the new methanol plant and the continued operation of the county landfill by the public works department. As mayor, he has brought a sense of professionalism and order to Woodland government.

He also wants to put more focus on the county’s comprehensive plan to create jobs, and he has shown that focus in Woodland. As a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol, he is familiar with law enforcement and its challenges and has demonstrated high integrity. He has said he is evaluating whether he can hold that job and devote the time needed as a county commissioner, and we trust his judgment in this. He will be a source of energy, ideas and openness for county government.