Testing fiasco shows Western State Hospital COVID-19 response needs close scrutiny

It’s a question worthy of an investigation. Ensuring staff safety at WSH is often a talking point for politicians, including Gov. Jay Inslee. Now, more than ever, it has to be more than talk.

Lives are on the line. The 2,700 staff and contract workers don’t have the privilege of self-quarantining or social distancing and neither do the 704 patients; infections are bound to emerge.

To date, 29 WSH staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and all have recovered. A total of eight patients have tested positive; one patient died.

DHSH spokesperson Kelly Von Holtz conceded the initial testing did not go as planned; “It was meant to be a drive-through procedure,” Von Holtz told us this week, “but WSH staff got out of their cars, and the testing site was moved inside where single tests were administered.”

On the second day of testing, Von Holtz reported that DSHS increased supervision, and staff stayed inside their cars.

As to the ineffective short-swab tests, Holtz explained the hospital was acting in good faith and in accordance with the information it had at the time.