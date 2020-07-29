TDN endorsements for 20th District representative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four candidates are competing to replace longtime state Rep. Richard DeBolt, who is retiring from the 20th District when his term expires at year’s end.

That’s a crowded field, but our endorsement choice — at least for the top spot — really is an easy one.

Centralia Republican Peter Abbarno is among the most prepared and well-rounded candidates we’ve seen run for a local legislative seat in years.

His list of qualifications is impressive. He is an attorney, president of the Centralia College Foundation, a member of the Centralia City Council and is the city’s mayor pro tem. He is a member of the Lewis County Economic Development Council and has an extensive resume of volunteer involvements, including Special Olympics, and has won awards for civic engagement.

He is more conservative, perhaps, than he gives off in interviews, boasting an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and endorsements from the Washington Farm Bureau and the Associated General Contractors of Washington. But he is, after all, from Lewis County, which perhaps is the most conservative county in Western Washington, and the GOP establishment has lined up to support him.