Takko, Wilson have different styles, but either is worthy of your vote

Takko has a decade of experience in the state House and four additional years in the Senate. That experience gives the 19th District a louder voice and should not be lightly thrown away. He was involved in getting money set aside for things such as the Pacific County drug task force and several local road and infrastructure projects, including the congested Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection. It’s not his fault the project has been delayed.

In his time in the Senate, he has proved he can speak for us in a way that yields practical results. He has battled against the Department of Ecology for changing the rules on the methanol permitting. By his own admission, he is not a “headline grabber,” and one of his strengths is he can work with people on both sides of the aisle.

By contrast, Wilson is a bulldog and says the district needs a stronger, more aggressive presence in Olympia. A vote for Jeff Wilson is a vote that declares grievances, that tells Olympia, “You did wrong.”