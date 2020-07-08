Supreme Court patches up Electoral College for 2020

When designing a system for presidential elections, the framers could have told state legislatures to send the states’ preferences to Washington, D.C., to be counted. Instead, however, the framers devised the idea of an Electoral College made up of actual human beings, each with one vote, all of whom meet in their respective states and send their votes to Washington. (The name “Electoral College” makes it sound like all the electors get together in one place, but they don’t, and never have.)

Because the electors are selected individually, a few of them over the years have entertained the idea that they, not the voters who chose them, should be allowed to decide for whom they will cast their ballots. After all, they say, they are “electors” — so they should be free to do the electing.

In practical terms, this would make a mockery of the idea that presidential elections are democratic at all. It’s bad enough that the Electoral College system isn’t purely majoritarian as it currently functions. Allowing electors to ignore their promises and follow their own agendas would introduce a huge element of randomness into a presidential election system that already occasionally thwarts the will of the majority.