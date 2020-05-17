Study of State Patrol's possible bias is long overdue

Mosbrucker represents the 14th Legislative District, which includes the Yakama Nation reservation, and she’ll no doubt be eager to hear the State Patrol’s explanation for just how it is that Native Americans are searched at five times the rate of whites — this despite data showing that searches of white drivers are more likely to turn up drugs, illegal weapons or other contraband.

WSU researchers were waving this flag as far back as 2003 and again in 2005 and 2007, when they studied the search rates but found that they couldn’t attribute the disparity to “intentional or purposeful discrimination.” More studies were needed, they said; those studies haven’t happened. Meanwhile, for years WSP all but ignored a state law (removed from the books in 2016) requiring the agency to report its numbers twice a year on the racial breakdown of searches.

More recent data, from Stanford University’s Open Policing Project covering 2009 to 2015, confirmed that blacks, Latinos, Natives and Pacific Islanders were searched at a higher rate than whites but were less likely to be caught with contraband.