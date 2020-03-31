Stepping up state fight against coronavirus

1. To the kindergartner: “Think of it like a time-out for the state of Washington and the whole world. Follow directions, work on fixing bad habits — and if we ever get out, we’ll all definitely play nicer with our toys together.”

2. To the teenager: “If I could teach you one thing from this crisis, it’s that life is like a 12-pack of single-ply toilet paper. You don’t know how precious, fragile and short it is until you’re near the end of the last roll.”

3. To the spouse: “This situation clarifies how much I love you. But just because you hear me singing ‘Happy Birthday’ over and over, don’t expect a cake or presents.”

4. To the dog: “No more having to spending all day locked in the garage. Instead you get three walks a day and constant belly rubs. Global pandemic is the best thing to ever happen to you.”

5. To the cat: “Please quit looking at me that way. I’m well aware that I’ll soon be fatter, hairier and more unsociable than you. And it’s not even April.”

