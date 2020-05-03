'Small business' loans went to big ones, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorials were written by The Medford Mail Tribune and The Ashland Daily Tidings. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

On Friday, President Trump signed into law the second round of federal loans intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown. But banks that processed applications for the first round of loans said the new money was likely spoken for as soon as it was made available, so it’s unlikely any business that had not yet applied would see any relief. On top of that, many “small businesses” that managed to get hold of some of the first batch of money were not small businesses at all.

The first stimulus package Congress passed at the beginning of April included $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees were supposed to be able to get loans at 1% interest, and the loans would be forgiven if the money went to pay employees. That first round of money ran out April 16 after just 13 days, and much of it went to huge companies that were able to qualify because of loopholes in the rules.