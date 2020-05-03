'Small business' loans went to big ones, too

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorials were written by The Medford Mail Tribune and The Ashland Daily Tidings. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.
On Friday, President Trump signed into law the second round of federal loans intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown. But banks that processed applications for the first round of loans said the new money was likely spoken for as soon as it was made available, so it’s unlikely any business that had not yet applied would see any relief. On top of that, many “small businesses” that managed to get hold of some of the first batch of money were not small businesses at all.
The first stimulus package Congress passed at the beginning of April included $349 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees were supposed to be able to get loans at 1% interest, and the loans would be forgiven if the money went to pay employees. That first round of money ran out April 16 after just 13 days, and much of it went to huge companies that were able to qualify because of loopholes in the rules.
Large restaurant chains with fewer than 500 employees per location received loans of as much as $20 million. Ruth’s Chris, a chain of high-end steakhouses with more than 5,000 employees, applied twice on behalf of two subsidiaries and received $20 million. On Thursday, the company said it would give the money back. So did several other companies, led by Shake Shack, which announced April 19 that it would return its loan.
The Treasury Department on Thursday asked publicly traded companies to return their loans by May 7. That’s because those companies have access to credit markets not available to truly small, privately held companies. Shake Shack, for instance, was able to issue $140 million in new shares to raise money.
The Treasury Department wrote that large, publicly traded companies would be unlikely to be able to claim in good faith that they needed the federal loans to survive.
Not only did large companies essentially game the system to get loans that were never intended for them, truly small businesses found themselves locked out of the program entirely because of the way banks were prioritizing applications. A woman who owns a public relations firm wrote an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun describing how Bank of America, which her business used for checking services, declined to process her loan application because she had credit relationships with other banks, not with BOA.
Her story was not unusual.
A group of small California businesses has filed a class-action lawsuit naming JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank, alleging the banks prioritized loan requests from large customers to earn larger fees.
Meanwhile, Medford-based People’s Bank worked with local businesses to land 474 loans totaling $73 million from the first round of funding, and 200 more applicants were left hanging when the money ran out.
Congress should have done a better job of making sure the loan money was reserved for those businesses that needed it most. Treasury officials and the Small Business Administration should hold loan recipients accountable, and take legal action against any company that received federal money it was not eligible for.
Reopening parks is good news, and a test
As Jackson County, Ore., begins to reopen some of its park facilities, we’re about to find out if local residents have taken to heart the restrictions we have all learned to live with over the past month. State parks remain closed, but state officials should watch carefully to see how the county reopenings go.
This is a test. We will all be graded on our ability practice social distancing even outdoors, and our willingness to stay out of closed areas such as playgrounds and picnic shelters. And don’t swipe the hand sanitizer.
County parks officials have announced a gradual easing of the complete closure imposed March 23. Starting Friday, area boat ramps and dispersed recreation areas will reopen. On May 15, more day-use areas will open.
But there’s a catch.
Those areas will remain open only if users continue to practice social distancing, and only if they honor barricades and taped-off areas such as playgrounds and picnic shelters that cause people to group together. If not, the parks will be locked down again.
Restrooms will be open, sanitized regularly and stocked with soap and hand sanitizer. But if people steal the soap rather than leaving it for others to use, restrooms will be locked up once again.
Sheltering in place has been hard on everyone, and the warm weather has Southern Oregonians itching to get back to the outdoor activities they love. If that can be accomplished in a limited way, while still observing the restrictions that have succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, we’ll all be better off.
Meanwhile, it’s unfortunate that all state parks remain completely closed. The Oregon State Parks website explains that grocery stores, medical facilities and other amenities near remote state parks shouldn’t have to cope with thousands of visitors and the risk of infection they bring with them.
That’s a fair point. But not all state parks are remote. In our own area, TouVelle Recreation Area and Valley of the Rogue Park are close to urban areas. They also offer access to relatively level walking paths for older citizens and those with disabilities. It ought to be possible for state parks officials to allow very limited reopening of carefully selected day use areas while maintaining the closure of more remote parks and campgrounds.
That would take some of the pressure off county parks as well.
So enjoy the limited opportunity to get outdoors, but please, don’t ruin it for everyone by ignoring the necessary restrictions.
