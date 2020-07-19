Should schools reopen, and how? It's a local call

And school districts large and small across the country continue to ignore the president’s position and his threats, focusing instead on the educational and health needs of their own communities — exactly what must be done here in the Valley, with its widely diverse population and just-as-wide income gaps that historically can hinder learning for some.

The Yakima School District, for instance, has already announced that it will offer full-time online schooling to all students whose parents don’t feel it’s safe to return their children to classrooms. The district said Tuesday that it will send a survey to parents and guardians in the next couple of weeks to see if families would prefer remote learning, in-person instruction or a combination. Results of the survey will help determine details such as how to divide teachers and support staff between classroom and online instruction.

Rob Darling, Yakima School District assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said that the physical reopening of school buildings this fall is not a sure thing.

Other issues under discussion include how to safely serve lunch, working with students with disabilities, the possibility of switching from semesters to quarters for older students, and expanding internet boundaries so all students and teachers can connect from home.

With widely diverse economic bases from district to district throughout Yakima County and the state, reliable internet connections will be an issue this year and perhaps for years to come. It’s in important issue — one that local districts might not be in the best position to resolve due to cost and lack of infrastructure. If they haven’t already done so, now would be the time for school districts with uneven internet coverage to reach out to the state and perhaps private industry for assistance as they mine for ways to best serve their students and unique communities.

