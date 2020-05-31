School in fall still a bit of a multiple-choice test

Distance learning throughout the pandemic has highlighted the need for all students to have internet access — and the inequities in that access. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 14% of children ages 3 to 18 do not have internet at home, with students in low-income households or rural areas most likely to fall into that category.

Even if schools reopen as normal in the fall, there still will be the possibility of future shutdowns and a resumption of distance learning. As Reykdal said last month, “Short of a vaccine, which people continue to tell us is 12-18 months away, we have to figure out if it’s safe to come back even in the fall. Will we see a spike in cases if we are all sort of released from our social-distancing framework?”

Continued social distancing appears inevitable when in-building schooling resumes. The need to limit viral transmissions will continue. In order to facilitate separation, the state’s working group will consider alternating schedules with students attending in-person classes a couple days a week — creating questions about day care availability.

On top of all that are budget concerns with tax revenues diminished, and concerns about the health of teachers and staff in addition to students.